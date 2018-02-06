search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Partially Digested Neanderthal Teeth Identified

Tuesday, February 06, 2018

Neanderthal teeth hyenaPARIS, FRANCE—Live Science reports that Bruno Maureille of France’s National Center for Scientific Research led a team that re-examined two unusual teeth discovered in cave in western France in the late twentieth century. The bones of some 17,000 butchered reindeer bones, as well as bones of horses and bison have also been found at the hunting campsite, known as Marillac, along with Neanderthal bones bearing butchery marks. The teeth in the study are thought to have been consumed and regurgitated by a cave hyena some 65,000 years ago. Previous analysis suggested the teeth had belonged to cattle or deer, but the new study indicates they belonged to a Neanderthal, and had been altered by the carnivore’s digestive juices. “We don’t know exactly what was going on,” said Alan Mann, a Princeton University professor emeritus, “but [the Neanderthals] must have left skulls or parts of the face there, because cave hyenas came in and ate them.” For more, go to “Early Man Cave.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America