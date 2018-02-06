search
Frescoed Tomb With Drainage System Found in China

Tuesday, February 06, 2018

SHENYANG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a 1,000-year-old frescoed tomb equipped with a drainage system has been discovered in northeast China. The tomb’s walls had been painted with images of vehicles, horses, and camels multiple times during the late Liao Dynasty, which ruled from A.D. 907 to 1125. Si Weiwei of Liaoning Province’s Cultural Relics and Archaeological Institute thinks the tomb may have been constructed before the death of its owner, and then its frescoes repainted at the time of his or her death. The second touch-up may have taken place at the death of his or her spouse. The tomb’s drainage system consists of ditches filled with stones. “The function of those stone balls is to drain away water, on the one hand, and also to prevent tomb raiders, on the other hand,” Si explained. To read about another tomb recently discovered in China, go to “Underground Party.”

