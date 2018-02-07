Large Roman Estate Found in England

Wednesday, February 07, 2018

WARWICK, ENGLAND—The Stratford-upon-Avon Herald reports that the sandstone foundations of a building thought to have been part of a large Roman estate were discovered along the Avon River during construction work in England’s West Midlands. The estate was in use from the second century through the fourth century A.D., and was connected to the Roman road system. Corn drying ovens, found inside and outside the structure, suggest it served an agricultural function, although people may have lived in the rooms built into one end. The archaeological remains will be conserved as part of the new school planned for the site. To read in-depth about the Roman presence in England, go to “The Wall at the End of the Empire.”