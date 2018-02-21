search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early Roman Mosaic Flooring Uncovered in Bath

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

England Roman BathBATH, ENGLAND—The Bath Echo reports that a small section of mosaic flooring dating to the first century A.D. has been uncovered in the threshold of a room in the Roman bathing complex in Bath. The small, cream-colored tiles were made from local stone. “It shows that right from its inception the Roman Baths was furnished with all the trappings of a very fine establishment,” said Stephen Clews, manager of the Roman Baths. The flooring was discovered during an excavation that will extend the area of the site that is open to the public. For more on Roman England, go to “Tablet Time.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America