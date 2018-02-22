search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Ancient Banquet Hall Uncovered in Central Japan

Thursday, February 22, 2018

NARA PREFECTURE, JAPAN—A seventh-century banquet hall measuring more than 60 feet long has been unearthed in the historic town of Asuka, according to a report in The Asahi Shimbun. The building was found near the site of the one of the country’s oldest Buddhist temples. The hall is thought to have been part of a complex described in an eighth-century account of banquets and sumo tournaments hosted by the imperial court for dignitaries visiting from the outskirts of the Asuka kingdom. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America