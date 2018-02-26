Aphrodite Sculpture and Mosaics Found in Greece

Monday, February 26, 2018

THESSALONIKI, GREECE—According to Greek Reporter, a headless statue of Aphrodite and floor mosaics dating to the fourth century A.D. were uncovered during excavations at the Hagia Sophia station on the Thessaloniki metro. The mosaics, made up of geometric designs, may have been part of a public building or a villa. Partial walls, the remains of a bath, and pieces of glass bottles that might have held oils for the bathers were also found. A total of some 300,000 artifacts have been recovered during the excavation. To read about another recent discovery in Greece, go to “A Monumental Find.”