Iron Age Crouch Burial Unearthed in England

Monday, March 05, 2018

MARGATE, ENGLAND—Kent Online reports that an Iron Age burial has been discovered at the Margate Caves site in southeast England. The body had been placed in a crouched position in a bell-shaped chalk pit. “The settlement that our archaeologists and volunteers found on our site means the Margate Caves can tell a story of the Isle of Thanet that starts well before the Romans arrived here,” said Sarah Vickery, chair of the Margate Caves. The excavation team has also uncovered an Iron Age hillfort, ditches, and some postholes. For more on the Isle of Thanet, go to “Caesar’s English Beachhead.”