search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Prehistoric Projectile Point Found in Southern Canada

Friday, March 09, 2018

ONTARIO, CANADA—A small projectile point dating back to 7500 B.C. has been discovered in Windsor, Canada’s southernmost city, according to a CBC News report. Jim Molnar of Fisher Archaeological Consulting said the point, which was unearthed during an archaeological investigation ahead of road construction, was dated by its style. Pottery, buttons, and dishware were also recovered. Members of the Walpole Island First Nation, who have been monitoring the dig, suggest the site could be a large one and would like it to be fully excavated. “We need to give it voice,” said consulting manager Dean Jacobs, “we need to celebrate the artifacts and give it life because it has so much history to tell us.” For more, go to “Mussel Mass in Lake Ontario.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America