Prehistoric Projectile Point Found in Southern Canada

Friday, March 09, 2018

ONTARIO, CANADA—A small projectile point dating back to 7500 B.C. has been discovered in Windsor, Canada’s southernmost city, according to a CBC News report. Jim Molnar of Fisher Archaeological Consulting said the point, which was unearthed during an archaeological investigation ahead of road construction, was dated by its style. Pottery, buttons, and dishware were also recovered. Members of the Walpole Island First Nation, who have been monitoring the dig, suggest the site could be a large one and would like it to be fully excavated. “We need to give it voice,” said consulting manager Dean Jacobs, “we need to celebrate the artifacts and give it life because it has so much history to tell us.” For more, go to “Mussel Mass in Lake Ontario.”