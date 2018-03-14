search
Cache of Iron Age Coins Discovered in England

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

CHIDDINGSTONE, ENGLAND—Kent Live reports that a hoard of gold coins was discovered by a metal detectorist in a farmer’s field in southeast England. The ten coins are thought to have been minted in northern France about 2,000 years ago. The Gauls may have used the coins to pay or bribe mercenaries to fight against Julius Caesar. Archaeologist Claire Donithorn of the Eden Valley Museum said the coins are being held at the British Museum, but may be returned to the local area. “They date from precisely the time when Britain emerged from prehistoric to historic times,” she said. “Our aim is to keep the hoard together and to ensure that it stays in the valley for us and for future generations.” To read about the disassembly of a gargantuan coin hoard, go to “Ka-Ching!

Recent Issues


