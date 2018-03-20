2,000-Year-Old Liquid Reportedly Recovered in China

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, a Qin Dynasty (221–207 B.C.) cemetery in western China has yielded some 260 artifacts, including a bronze kettle sealed with natural fibers that still contained about ten ounces of milky white liquid. Xu Weihong of the Shaanxi Province Archaeological Institute said analysis of the liquid suggests it had been fermented. The kettle is thought to have been a sacrificial vessel used for worship rituals, like many of the objects in the tomb. Other artifacts include a bronze sword measuring about two feet long. Nicks on its blade indicate it had been used in battle. A five-inch-long turtle shell bearing punch marks on its inside and burn marks on its edge was also recovered. It may have been used by a fortune teller for divination purposes. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to "Underground Party."