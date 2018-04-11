search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Additional Fragments of Colossus Found in Cairo

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

King Psamtek I colossusCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that an excavation in the ancient city of Heliopolis has uncovered thousands of fragments of a colossal statue of King Psamtek I, who ruled in the seventh century B.C. This discovery adds to the more than 6,000 pieces of the statue, which had been deliberately destroyed, that were recovered last year. “The new fragments confirm that the colossus once depicted King Psamtek I standing, but it also reveals that his left arm was held in front of the body, an unusual feature,” said Ayman Ashmawy of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. “A very carefully carved scene on the back pillar shows the kneeling King Psamtek I in front of the creator-god Atum of Heliopolis.” The quartzite colossus was part of a temple dating back to Ramesses II (1279–1213 B.C.) that had been remodeled by later pharaohs until it was eventually dismantled in the tenth or eleventh century A.D. Fragments of a frieze of falcons and a colossal red granite sphinx were among the objects recovered from the temple ruins. To read about another recent Egyptological discovery, go to “We Are Family.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America