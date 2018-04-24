Switzerland Repatriates Ancient Coins to Serbia

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

BERN, SWITZERLAND—Expatica reports that Yves Fischer of Switzerland’s Federal Office of Culture handed over more than 500 coins dating to the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman periods to Danijela Vanusic, Serbia’s deputy minister of culture. The coins had been listed online, and Swiss officials seized them before they were sold. A second-century sesterce bearing the likeness of the Roman Empress Faustina, and a gold solidus depicting the Byzantine emperor Heraclius dating to the seventh century are among the recovered coins. For more, go to “Switzerland Everlasting.”