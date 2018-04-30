search
Prehistoric Pottery Workshop Unearthed in Bulgaria

Monday, April 30, 2018

POMORIE, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that Kozareva Mogila Mound, located in southeastern Bulgaria near the Black Sea, covers traces of a pottery workshop that was part of a much larger settlement and necropolis. Archaeologists led by Petya Georgieva of Sofia University said the site, made up of homes that had been destroyed, is about 7,000 years old. Excavation of the pottery workshop revealed a large kiln and chimney and more than 60 ceramic vessels, as well as tools and anthropomorphic figurines. Many of the pots had been decorated with designs applied with white and red paint. Georgieva thinks the vessels were made for trade, since there were so many of them, and the workshop was situated at a crossroads near settlements built on deposits of copper ore, rock salt, and gold. To read more about archaeology in Bulgaria, go to “Iconic Discovery.”

