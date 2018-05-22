search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

17th-Century Clan Lands Surveyed in Scotland

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Scotland Loch LomondARROCHAR, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a team led by Heather James of Calluna Archaeology found more than 80 archaeological sites dating to the seventeenth century during a survey of the western shores of Loch Lomond, which is located in west-central Scotland. The sites include farmsteads, bridges, sheepfolds, earthen banks, quarries, cairns, and almshouses for travelers. The territory has long been associated with Clan MacFarlane, whose castle was located on the loch’s island of Elanvow. A possible watchtower site, discovered on Tarbet Island, may have been used by the MacFarlanes to monitor the area. “They were a clan who struggled to keep their head above water, but they eventually made peace with their rivals, the Campbells, which helped them for a while,” James said. The lands were eventually sold in the eighteenth century to pay off debts at a time when many of the clan’s men moved to other parts of Scotland, Ireland, or America. The land is now part of a national park. To read about another site in Scotland associated with clan warfare, go to “A Dangerous Island.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Global Cargo

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America