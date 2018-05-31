search
Geoglyphs Discovered in Southern Peru

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Peru Palpa LinesPALPA, PERU—Reuters reports that an additional 25 geoglyphs, including an image of a killer whale and a dancing woman, have been found in Peru’s coastal desert, near the Nazca Lines, using drones. Archaeologist Johny Isla of Peru’s Ministry of Culture said the geoglyphs are thought to have been etched by the Paracas culture more than 2,000 years ago. The so-called Palpa Lines were carved into hillsides and can be seen from the ground, unlike the Nazca Lines, which are best viewed from above. To read about the only known prehistoric geoglyph in Europe, go to “White Horse of the Sun.”

