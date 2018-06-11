3,000-Year-Old Road Will Be Preserved in Ireland

Monday, June 11, 2018

COOLE, IRELAND—The Irish Times reports that a 3,000-year-old log road endangered by peat milling will be preserved under a new agreement approved by Ireland’s High Court. The agreement establishes a buffer zone around the 20-foot-wide oak road, which cuts through a bog in Ireland’s Midlands region. An embankment will also be built to keep the area around the ancient road and its support structures moist. For more on archaeology in Ireland, go to “Irish Vikings.”