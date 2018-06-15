search
Imperial Villa Discovered in Rome

Friday, June 15, 2018

Rome imperial villaROME, ITALY—Archaeologists announced the discovery of an imperial Roman villa on the banks of the Tiber River near the Milvian Bridge in northern Rome, according to an ANSA report. The archaeologists said it was unusual to find a villa so close to the river. The building had a multicolored marble floor laid out in the opus sectile style, which uses larger pieces of colored stones to create pictures or patterns. The extravagant floor suggests the rest of the building could also contain precious decorations. To read in-depth about the excavation of another Roman villa, go to “Romans on the Bay of Naples.”

