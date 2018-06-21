Experiment Produces Neanderthal “Minibrains”

Thursday, June 21, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA—Science Magazine reports that geneticist Alysson Muotri of the University of California, San Diego, led a group of scientists who combined the study of ancient DNA, the editing of genomes with CRISPR, and building “organoids” from stem cells to create what they call “Neanderoids.” The researches swapped one protein-coding gene from the Neanderthal genome into human stem cells that grew into pea-sized masses resembling the cortex, or outer layer of the brain. When compared to brain organoids made with only modern human DNA, the neuronal cells in the Neanderoids migrate more quickly as they form structures, the Neanderoid neurons appear to have an abnormal neuronal network, and the individual Neanderoids appear have a “popcorn” shape, while the modern human brain organoids are spherical. Muotri says similar changes in neuronal development have been observed in the brains of children with autism, hinting they could be linked to socialization abilities. “If we believe that’s one of our advantages over Neanderthals,” he said, “it’s relevant.” For more on Neanderthals, go to “Early Man Cave.”