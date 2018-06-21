Archaeologists Investigate Woodstock Concert Site

Thursday, June 21, 2018

BETHEL, NEW YORK—According to an Associated Press report, archaeologist Josh Anderson of Binghamton University and a team of researchers are investigating Max Yasgur’s farm, the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair, in preparation for the 50th anniversary of the concert. Grading of the hillside in the late 1990s obscured the location of the stage where Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, and others played to a crowd of more than 400,000 over a period of three days. So far, Anderson thinks his team has found a hole that marks a corner in the fence that kept the fans away from the stage. “This is a significant historic site in American culture, one of the few peaceful events that gets commemorated from the 1960s,” commented Wade Lawrence of the Museum at Bethel Woods. For more on the archaeology of music, go to “Renaissance Melody.”