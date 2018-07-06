Roman Inscription Unearthed in Thracian City

Friday, July 06, 2018

YAMBOL, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that an intact Roman-era inscription has been uncovered in the ancient Thracian city of Kabyle, which is located in southeastern Bulgaria. The city was home to rulers of the Odrysian Thracian kingdom from the fifth century B.C. until the first century A.D., when it was conquered by the Romans. The seven lines of Latin text, engraved on a two-foot-tall stone slab, are said to date to the reign of Marcus Aurelius, who ruled from A.D. 161 to 180, and refer to the construction of the city’s public baths, or thermae. The stone was found near the command center for the local military unit, which had built the thermae. “All in all, the inscription’s translation reveals that the thermae in Kable were built by the Cohors II Lucensium at the time when the Thracia province was governed by Governor Claudius Marcialus,” Stefan Bakardzhiev, director of the Regional Museum of History in Yambol, explained. To read about another recent Roman-era discovery in Bulgaria, go to "Mirror, Mirror."