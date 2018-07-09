Traces of Roman and Medieval Industry Found in England

Monday, July 09, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND—The Daily Echo reports that excavations near Poole Harbor in southern England have uncovered traces of past industrial activity in what is now an area noted for its natural beauty. A kiln and other workshops dating to the Roman period and a saltworks dating to the medieval period are among the discoveries. “It’s a real privilege to dig such a site from a time period we know very little about in this area, beyond the focal point of Corfe Castle,” said Derek Pitman of Bournemouth University. The nearby castle ruins date to the eleventh century. For more on Roman-era England, go to “Tablet Time.”