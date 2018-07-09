search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Unfinished Roman Stele Unearthed in Bulgaria

Monday, July 09, 2018

POPOVO, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that an unfinished grave stele, a pair of bronze tweezers, and more than 120 Roman and Byzantine coins were unearthed at the site of Kovachevsko Kale Fortress in northeast Bulgaria. The fortress is thought to have been built between A.D. 308 and 324 as protection for a city whose Roman name remains unknown. The stele measures more than three feet tall, two feet wide, and one foot thick. Plamen Sabev of the Popovo Museum of History said the carving on the stone depicts a woman and a powerful man wearing a toga and holding a document, in a style typical of the fourth century. The space left for an inscription is blank, however. Oleg Alexandrov of Veliko Tarnovo University thinks the man depicted on the stele may have died somewhere else, so the stone was never finished or used. To read about another recent discovery in Bulgaria dating to the Roman era, go to “Mirror, Mirror.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America