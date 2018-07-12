900-Year-Old Temple Discovered in South-Central Mexico

Thursday, July 12, 2018

MORELOS, MEXICO—BBC News reports that a temple has been found in the pyramid at Teopanzolco by archaeologists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History. The scientists, who were evaluating structural damage to the pyramid with radar following an earthquake that struck the region last year, said the temple measured about 20 feet by 13 feet, and had been dedicated to Tláloc, the Aztec rain god, by the Tlahuica people. Most of the structures at Teopanzolco are thought to date to the thirteenth century A.D., so the temple could predate them. To read about a new interpretation of an Aztec stone disk, go to “Sun Storm.”