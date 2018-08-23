search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Pictish Stone Discovered in Scotland

Thursday, August 23, 2018

Scotland Pict StoneABERDEEN, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a stone carved with Pictish symbols has been recovered from the banks of the River Don in northeast Scotland by members of Historic Environment Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, and the University of Aberdeen. The stone was exposed because the recent drought has lowered the river’s water level. The figures on the stone, made sometime between the sixth and eighth centuries A.D., include a triple disc with a cross bar, a mirror, and a notched rectangle with two internal spirals. Aberdeen archaeologist Bruce Mann said such stones are rare, and the discovery of this stone in the river could help researchers understand how they were used. It has been suggested that the symbols could represent the names of individuals or groups. To read about attempts to reassemble a broken slab carved by the Picts, go to “Game of Stones.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America