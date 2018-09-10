search
Hundreds of Gold Imperial Coins Found in Italy

Monday, September 10, 2018

Italy Imperial coinsCOMO, ITALY—CNN reports that at least 300 gold coins dating to the fourth or fifth century A.D., as well as a gold bar, were discovered in a buried soapstone vessel in northern Italy. The coins, which bear engravings referencing the emperors Honorius, Valentinian III, Leon I, Antonia, and Libio Severo, were found in the center of the city of Como, in an area where other Imperial-era artifacts have been uncovered. Numismatist Maria Grazia Facchinetti said the coins were found stacked in rolls similar to how coins are stored by banks today. “All of this makes us think that the owner is not a private subject, rather it could be a public bank or deposit,” she explained. For more, go to “Golden House of an Emperor.”

