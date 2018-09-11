Ancient Human Remains Discovered in Texas

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

FRIO COUNTY, TEXAS—Texas Public Radio reports that Native American remains estimated to be about 1,000 years old were discovered by a bridge inspector this summer at an undisclosed location. “Initially, it was thought to be a cold case of some sorts, so obviously law enforcement got involved,” said Hernan Rozemberg, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation. The department’s archaeologists, assisted by scientists from Texas State University, examined the burial without disturbing it, and said the man had been buried resting partially on his left side with his knees drawn up. A projectile point was also spotted at the site. State transportation officials are now consulting with local Native American groups about the remains. To read in-depth about a collection of pictographs in southwest Texas, go to “Reading the White Shaman Mural.”