England Returns Ancient Egyptian Artwork

Friday, September 21, 2018

Egyptian Royal ReliefCAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, a limestone relief bearing the cartouche of King Amenhotep I that had been offered for sale in a London auction house has been handed over to Egyptian authorities. An archaeologist who spotted the relief in London and realized it had been stolen in from the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor in 1988 alerted Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Shabaan Abdel Gawad of the ministry’s Repatriation Department said ministry officials intervened to stop the sale. To read about a recent discovery at Luxor, go to "Honoring Osiris." 

