Well-Preserved Roman Road Uncovered in the Netherlands

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

ZUID-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS—Dutch News reports that a stretch of Roman road, a settlement, and a cemetery were discovered during work on a modern highway connecting Katwijk, a seaside resort, with the city of Leiden. Pieces of building materials coated in painted plaster have been recovered in the settlement. Ditches dug along the road surface, thought to date to A.D. 125, were visible, along with traces of wooden poles that had been used to support it. Pottery, pieces of leather shoes, coins, bits of wood, roof tiles, and a fish trap were recovered from the ditches. To read in-depth about archaeology in the Netherlands, go to "Letter from Rotterdam: The City and the Sea."