Ancient Cemetery and Neolithic Village Found in Albania

KORCA, ALBANIA—The Associated Press reports that an ancient cemetery containing layers of about 1,000 burials dating back to the Iron Age has been found in southeastern Albania, on top of a postholes marking the site of a Neolithic settlement. Archaeologist Iris Pojani of Tirana University said the cemetery was discovered during the construction of a gas pipeline through a region that has long been a prosperous agricultural area. Objects recovered from the different layers of the cemetery included medieval wooden caskets and clothes made with silver thread; jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and amber and glass beads; gold coins; and weapons such as spears, daggers, knives, and swords. The researchers have not yet located the various settlements associated with the burials. To read in-depth about discoveries made during construction of this gas pipeline, go to “Letter from Albania: A Road Trip Through Time.”