Iron Age Chariot Unearthed in Northern England

POCKLINGTON, ENGLAND—The Yorkshire Post reports that an Iron Age chariot and human and equine skeletal remains were unearthed at a construction site in the north of England. The site also includes more than 100 burials from the Arras Culture, including one of a warrior who was buried along with his sword and with four spears placed in his spine, and one in his groin, possibly an attempt to liberate his spirit. The new chariot discovery comes a year after another Iron Age chariot was found buried with two horses at another building site in Pocklington. To read about an unusual depiction of a horse in southern England, go to “White Horse of the Sun.”