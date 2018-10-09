search
Well-Preserved Murals Discovered in Pompeii

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Italy Pompeii larariumROME, ITALY—ANSA.it reports that a residence with a well-preserved lararium has been discovered in Pompeii. A lararium was a shrine dedicated to the Lares, who were deities believed to protect the Roman home. Massimo Osanna, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, said this lararium was decorated with an “enchanted garden” complete with snakes, a peacock, golden beasts fighting a black wild boar, birds in the sky, a well, a tub, and a part-man, part-dog figure. For more on Pompeii, go to “Family History.”

Recent Issues


