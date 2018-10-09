Well-Preserved Murals Discovered in Pompeii

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

ROME, ITALY—ANSA.it reports that a residence with a well-preserved lararium has been discovered in Pompeii. A lararium was a shrine dedicated to the Lares, who were deities believed to protect the Roman home. Massimo Osanna, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, said this lararium was decorated with an “enchanted garden” complete with snakes, a peacock, golden beasts fighting a black wild boar, birds in the sky, a well, a tub, and a part-man, part-dog figure. For more on Pompeii, go to “Family History.”