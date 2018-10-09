Well-Preserved Murals Discovered in Pompeii
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
ROME, ITALY—ANSA.it reports that a residence with a well-preserved lararium has been discovered in Pompeii. A lararium was a shrine dedicated to the Lares, who were deities believed to protect the Roman home. Massimo Osanna, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, said this lararium was decorated with an “enchanted garden” complete with snakes, a peacock, golden beasts fighting a black wild boar, birds in the sky, a well, a tub, and a part-man, part-dog figure. For more on Pompeii, go to “Family History.”
Advertisement
Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city
Not just a pretty base
Advertisement
Advertisement