search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Viking Ship Burial Discovered in Norway

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Norway ship burial

OSLO, NORWAY—The Guardian reports that a buried Viking ship, traces of eight other burial mounds, and five longhouses have been detected in farmland in southeast Norway using high-resolution ground-penetrating radar. Lars Gustavsen of the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) said the study suggests the area surrounding the surviving Jelle mound had been a cemetery designed to display the power and influence of Viking leaders. The mound that once covered the newly discovered ship burial was destroyed by plowing, however, and the ship rests under just 20 inches of topsoil. The radar images show the outline of the ship’s keel and floor timbers. Gustavsen and his team plan to continue their investigation of the cemetery with non-invasive methods, but they have not ruled out the possibility of a future excavation. To read in-depth about a Viking ship burial discovered on an Estonian island, go to “The First Vikings.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America