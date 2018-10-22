search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

New Thoughts on Date of Santorini Eruption

Monday, October 22, 2018

Greece Thirasia woodSANTORINI, GREECE—According to The Greek Reporter, radiocarbon dates have been obtained for a piece of olive wood recently recovered from an archaeological site at the top of a hill on the Greek island of Thirasia by a team of researchers from the University of Arizona. The piece of wood was found in the last stratigraphic layer before the ash left by the volcanic eruption that separated Thirasia from the larger island of Thera, and destroyed the Minoan settlement at the site of Akrotiri. The new dates suggest the disaster occurred in the early sixteenth century B.C., or a few decades later than had been previously thought. To read in-depth about the Minoans, go to “The Minoans of Crete.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America