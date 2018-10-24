search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Human Remains Retrieved From Burned Museum

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL—Science Magazine reports that one of the oldest-known sets of human remains in the Americas has been recovered from the aftermath of the fire at Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum by scientists accompanied by construction teams, who are reinforcing the structure’s outer walls, and federal police officers, who are investigating the cause of the fire. The 11,500-year-old skull fragments and a piece of femur, from an individual researchers call Luzia, had been kept in a metal case in a metal cabinet on the museum’s ground floor, away from the rest of the museum’s anthropology collections. Archaeologist Claudia Carvalho said the damage to the skull was “less than expected,” in that the glue holding it together had melted, and some of the pieces had broken. To read in-depth about the search for evidence of the first Americans, go to “America, in the Beginning.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America