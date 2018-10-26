Prehistoric Cremation Urns Unearthed in England

Friday, October 26, 2018

HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND—Salisbury Journal reports that four cremation urns were discovered in southern England, on the edge of New Forest National Park. The urns, estimated to be about 3,000 years old, had been inverted and placed in small pits, according to community archaeologist James Brown. One of the urns has a decorative band pattern, he added. The excavators also recovered two Neolithic flints estimated to be about 5,000 years old. One of them is thought to have been used as a spear on the end of a wooden shaft. The artifacts will be dated and conserved. To read about recent research at the Neolithic site of Avebury in England, go to “The Square Inside Avebury’s Circles.”