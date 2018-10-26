3,000-Year-Old Burials Uncovered in Peru

Friday, October 26, 2018

CUSCO, PERU—Two human burials estimated to be about 3,000 years old have been discovered at Marcavalle, an archaeological site within the city of Cusco, according to Peru Reports. Archaeologist Luz Marina Monrroy Quiñones said the first burial contained the remains of a young person who was under the age of 20 at the time of death. The body was placed in the grave in a flexed position and surrounded by stones. A circular, perforated gold plate was found near the skull. In the second burial, the excavators uncovered the remains of a younger person who was placed on his or her side next to a piece of volcanic rock, along with pieces of obsidian. At other sites in Marcavalle, items uncovered included decorated pottery, bone tools, burned food products, stone mortars, evidence of a stone tool workshop, a series of enclosures made with stone walls, a raised platform, and an alpaca skeleton, which is thought to have put in a well as an offering. For more, go to “Letter from Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”