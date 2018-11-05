search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Archaic Period Statue Fragments Unearthed in Greece

Monday, November 5, 2018

Greece limestone statuesATHENS, GREECE—According to an Associated Press report, four pieces of life-sized statues and a triangular statue base have been discovered in a farmer’s field in central Greece, near the town of Atalanti. The farmer alerted authorities after uncovering the first torso of a statue of a young man, or kouros. Archaeological investigation also revealed seven graves thought to date to the fifth century B.C. To read about a statue found with the Antikythera shipwreck, go to “Bronze Beauty.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America