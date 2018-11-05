Archaic Period Statue Fragments Unearthed in Greece

Monday, November 5, 2018

ATHENS, GREECE—According to an Associated Press report, four pieces of life-sized statues and a triangular statue base have been discovered in a farmer’s field in central Greece, near the town of Atalanti. The farmer alerted authorities after uncovering the first torso of a statue of a young man, or kouros. Archaeological investigation also revealed seven graves thought to date to the fifth century B.C. To read about a statue found with the Antikythera shipwreck, go to “Bronze Beauty.”