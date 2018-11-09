Traces of Twelfth-Century House Found in Scotland

Friday, November 9, 2018

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—City archaeologist John Lawson says he and his team have uncovered a dwelling site situated along the medieval town wall that could date to before the town of Edinburgh was founded by King David I in the mid-twelfth century, according to The Edinburgh Reporter. “We suspect that because it’s cut through by a large ditch which dates to the late twelfth century or early thirteenth century,” he explained. The ditch may have even been a boundary for the early town. The estimated date of the house is based upon the style of pottery found in the ditch, but Lawson plans to obtain radiocarbon dates for the site, and tree-ring dating from the timber in the house’s postholes. The presence of the house indicates there was a bigger settlement in the area in the early twelfth century than had been previously thought. To read about a hoard of medieval silver items discovered in Scotland, go to “Lost and Found (Again).”