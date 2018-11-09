search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Traces of Twelfth-Century House Found in Scotland

Friday, November 9, 2018

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—City archaeologist John Lawson says he and his team have uncovered a dwelling site situated along the medieval town wall that could date to before the town of Edinburgh was founded by King David I in the mid-twelfth century, according to The Edinburgh Reporter. “We suspect that because it’s cut through by a large ditch which dates to the late twelfth century or early thirteenth century,” he explained. The ditch may have even been a boundary for the early town. The estimated date of the house is based upon the style of pottery found in the ditch, but Lawson plans to obtain radiocarbon dates for the site, and tree-ring dating from the timber in the house’s postholes. The presence of the house indicates there was a bigger settlement in the area in the early twelfth century than had been previously thought. To read about a hoard of medieval silver items discovered in Scotland, go to “Lost and Found (Again).”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Reimagining the Crusades

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America