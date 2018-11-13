Update from Greece’s Ancient City of Tenea

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

ATHENS, GREECE—According to an Associated Press report, Greece’s Ministry of Culture announced the excavation of residential areas at a site identified as the ancient city of Tenea in southern Greece. Ancient texts say Tenea was founded by Trojan War captives after the sack Troy. Archaeologist Elena Korka and her team have uncovered walls, door openings, floors, and pottery dating from the fourth century B.C. through the late Roman period at the site. Cemeteries have also been found nearby, with burials containing coins, de corated vases, and gold, copper, and bone jewelry. This year, the team also found nine burials. For more on archaeology in Greece, go to “A Monumental Find.”