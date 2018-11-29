search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Late Period Mummies Discovered in Egypt

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Dahshur royal necropolisCAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of eight mummies in the Dahshur royal necropolis, according to an Associated Press report. Dahshur, located on the west bank of the Nile River about 25 miles south of Cairo, is noted for Sneferu’s Bent Pyramid, which was built during the Fourth Dynasty, around 2600 B.C. The mummies, dated to between 664 and 332 B.C., were covered with painted cartonnage and placed in limestone sarcophagi. They were found near a pyramid built by the 12th Dynasty pharaoh Amenemhat II, who ruled from roughly 1919 to 1885 B.C. To read about the use of mathematics to study structures at Dahshur, go to “Fractals and Pyramids.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Reimagining the Crusades

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America