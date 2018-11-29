Late Period Mummies Discovered in Egypt

Thursday, November 29, 2018

CAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of eight mummies in the Dahshur royal necropolis, according to an Associated Press report. Dahshur, located on the west bank of the Nile River about 25 miles south of Cairo, is noted for Sneferu’s Bent Pyramid, which was built during the Fourth Dynasty, around 2600 B.C. The mummies, dated to between 664 and 332 B.C., were covered with painted cartonnage and placed in limestone sarcophagi. They were found near a pyramid built by the 12th Dynasty pharaoh Amenemhat II, who ruled from roughly 1919 to 1885 B.C. To read about the use of mathematics to study structures at Dahshur, go to “Fractals and Pyramids.”