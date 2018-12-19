2,000-Year-Old Copper Figurine Unearthed in England
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND—According to a Royston Crow report, an excavation on the grounds of the Wimpole Estate, located in the East of England, has uncovered a Roman settlement dating to between 100 B.C. and 150 A.D. Coins, cosmetic implements, horse harness fittings, brooches, a ring, imported pottery and glass, military uniform fittings, a spearhead, and an ax head were recovered from the site, which was situated near Ermine Street, a Roman road that linked London to Lincoln and York. Archaeologist Shannon Hogan of the National Trust said the team also found a small figurine made from copper alloy of a person holding a torc. The figurine is thought to represent the fertility god Cernunnos. “The artifact is Roman in origin, but symbolizes a Celtic deity and therefore exemplifies the continuation of indigenous religious and cultural symbolism in Romanized societies,” she explained. For more on Roman England, go to “London’s Earliest Writing.”
Advertisement
Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house
Heirloom apparent
Advertisement
Advertisement