New Thoughts on the Death of the "Prince of Helmsdorf"

HALLE, GERMANY—According to a report in DW, evidence of fatal injuries has been verified on the 3,800-year-old bones of the so-called prince of Helmsdorf, whose remains were discovered in the Leubinger mound, where the Nebra Sky Disc was also found. Frank Ramsthaler of the University of Saarland Institute for Forensic Medicine said one of the wounds may have been inflicted through the prince’s stomach and into his spine with a dagger whose blade was at least six inches long. Ramsthaler thinks the victim may have been standing against a wall or lying on the floor when he was stabbed, since the injuries were inflicted with such intensity. Another wound was inflicted from above—it split the prince’s left shoulder blade and probably damaged his lungs. An arm injury suggests the prince may have tried to defend himself against a surprise attack. To read about evidence of murder discovered in bones unearthed in northern Spain and dating back 430,000 years ago, go to “A Place to Hide the Bodies.”