Bronze Lamp Unearthed at Roman Villa in England

BRISTOL, ENGLAND—Bristol Live reports that part of a Roman villa and a burial site dating to the second and third centuries A.D. have been unearthed at a construction site in southwestern England by a team from Cotswold Archaeology. One of the burials consisted of human cremains held in a pottery vessel. A bronze hanging lamp thought to have been manufactured in the first century A.D. was also recovered. It features a human figure wearing a tunic and sitting cross-legged. For more on Roman England, go to “Off with Their Heads.”