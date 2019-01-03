Tsunami May Have Struck Southern China 1,000 Years Ago

Thursday, January 3, 2019

HEFEI, CHINA—According to a CNN report, researchers led by Sun Liguang and Xie Zhouqing of the University of Science and Technology of China have found evidence of a tsunami that occurred in the South China Sea around A.D. 1076, during the Song Dynasty. The team found large rocks and coral during a survey of Lincoln Island, one of the Paracel chain of islands off China’s southern coast, and shell, coral, and rock deposits on Nan’ao Island, which is located close to the shores of southeastern Guangdong province. The number of coins and pottery on Nan’ao Island from the period after the tsunami dropped significantly, indicating that it took about 500 years for activities to resume, sometime during the late Ming Dynasty. For more, go to “China’s Legendary Flood.”