search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Buddhist Sculptures Identified in Japan

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

KYOTO, JAPAN—According to a report in The Asahi Shimbun, three statues from the Monmyoji Temple have been attributed to a thirteenth-century sculptor named Gyokai, based upon signatures found for the first time on the wooden bases of two of the carvings. Together, the three carvings represent the Buddha and two attendants, and are known as Amida Sanzonzo. The third statue resembles the other two in style and is also thought to have been carved by Gyokai, even though it was not signed. Takeshi Asanuma of the Kyoto National Museum said the carvings, the largest of which stands almost three feet tall, were likely created sometime between the late 1230s and the 1240s, when Gyokai was in charge of a sculptor’s studio. Only seven other works by Gyokai are known to exist. To read about another recent discovery in Japan, go to “Samurai Nest Egg.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America