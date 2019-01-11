search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Bones Hint at Life in Bronze-Age Mongolia

Friday, January 11, 2019

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND—According to a report in Science Magazine, an international team of scientists led by Sarah Karstens of the University of Auckland examined 25 sets of remains of people who lived in Mongolia between about 3,500 and 2,700 years ago for signs of health. The researchers found very little evidence of inflammation or infection in the bones, or signs of diseases brought on by malnutrition, such as rickets or scurvy. Injuries commonly inflicted through fights or falls from horseback, such as broken noses, ribs, and legs, were detected in the bones, however. Wear and tear associated with horseback riding was also seen in the people’s spines. Karstens and her colleagues concluded that Bronze-Age Mongolians probably lived in small nomadic groups that enjoyed plenty of exercise and avoided living near accumulations of their own waste. For more, go to “In Search of History's Great Rulers: Genghis Khan, Founder of the Mongol Empire.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America