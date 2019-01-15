Roman-Era Tombs Uncovered in Egypt’s Dakhla Oasis

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that two Roman tombs have been unearthed in Egypt’s Western Desert. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the tombs were unfinished. One of the tombs has a 20-step staircase covered in plaster, a main hall made of mudbrick with a vaulted ceiling, and two burial chambers containing human remains, lamps, and pots. The other tomb has a vaulted chamber featuring a niche painted with a scene depicting the mummification process. Ten other pyramid-shaped tombs have also been recently found in the area. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Mummy Workshop.”