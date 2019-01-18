search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,000-Year-Old Mint Discovered in Central China

Friday, January 18, 2019

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that heavy rains in central China have revealed a mint estimated to be more than 2,000 years old. An excavation of the site recovered copper coins, copper smelting slag, pottery, animal bones, and pieces of coin molds, according to Bai Yunxiang of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Yang Jun of the China Numismatic Society said inscriptions on the molds suggest they were used during the reign of Wang Mang, a Western Han Dynasty official who seized power and established the Xin Dynasty, which lasted for several decades in the first century A.D. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Early Signs of Empire.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America