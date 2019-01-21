search
Cold War Sites Investigated in Poland

Monday, January 21, 2019

Poland Soviet SiteSZCZECIN, POLAND—According to a Live Science report, archaeologist Grzegorz Kiarszys of Szczecin University has examined declassified CIA satellite images and employed remote sensing techniques to study three Soviet facilities in west-central Poland. Built in the late 1960s, the buildings were concealed from view, not recorded on maps, and described in Soviet documents as communication centers. Kiarszys’ research, however, suggests the buildings housed military personnel and nuclear warheads. “The power of warheads varied from about 0.5 to 500 kilotons,” he said. “Those warheads were to be used in the so-called Northern Front, for invasion of the northern part of western Germany and Denmark.” Each of the sites consisted of three zones, including a restricted area where warheads were likely kept, a garage area, and housing for Russian troops. Nuclear physicists did not detect any lingering radiation at the sites. To read in-depth about the archaeology of the atomic age, go to “Dawn of a Thousand Suns.”

Recent Issues


