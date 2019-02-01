search
Nine Tombs Uncovered in Upper Egypt

Friday, February 1, 2019

Old Kingdom tombsASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that members of the Qubbet El-Hawa Research Project, led by Martin Bommas of Macquarie University, have uncovered six Old Kingdom mastaba tombs; two Old Kingdom shaft tombs, one of which has an intact shaft; and one rock-cut tomb containing multiple burials on the Nile’s west bank in Upper Egypt. Bommas said the burial chamber of one of the tombs was looted in antiquity by thieves who broke in through the tomb’s rear wall. The entrance to the tomb was carefully sealed with mud bricks. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Mummy Workshop.”

